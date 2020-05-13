- Advertisement -

Rap goddess Eno Barony after AMG Medikal jabbed her in his recent Tweet amid ‘beef’ has hit back at him.

Medikal is his tweet referred to Eno as a corpse after he claimed he wasn’t going to waste his time recording a diss song to a female rapper especially when she looks like a corpse.

Eno Barony on the other hand while replying to that said she was born dead so it’s not now that she’s going to become a corpse as she already knows.

Eno Barony said she never disrespected him because her diss song was directed to Sista Afia’s ghostwriter.

Therefore he can feel disrespected if he’s the ghostwriter, adding that he should go back and listen to the song once again and he will realize she never disrespected him.

In a series of tweets, she wrote:

“I understand you saying you never took a penny. Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny. NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO I WAS BORN #DEAD. SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME.”

“I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing, I only sent out words to the ghostwriter and unless u are the ghostwriter u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper. #RapGoddess”

See screenshots below:

It could be remembered Eno Barony first ‘dissed’ Medikal in one of her diss songs directed to Sista Afia and a lot of people are expecting the AMG rapper to also reply the diss song.

In other news, the two are set to release songs amid ‘beef’ coming Friday. The beef is getting interesting.