LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Eno Barony hits back at Medikal after he called her a...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Eno Barony hits back at Medikal after he called her a corpse

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Eno Barony hits back at Medikal after he called her a corpse
Eno Barony hits back at Medikal after he called her a corpse
- Advertisement -

Rap goddess Eno Barony after AMG Medikal jabbed her in his recent Tweet amid ‘beef’ has hit back at him.

READ ALSO: Showboy clashes with Eno Barony on twitter over her diss song to Medikal

Medikal is his tweet referred to Eno as a corpse after he claimed he wasn’t going to waste his time recording a diss song to a female rapper especially when she looks like a corpse.

Eno Barony on the other hand while replying to that said she was born dead so it’s not now that she’s going to become a corpse as she already knows.

Eno Barony said she never disrespected him because her diss song was directed to Sista Afia’s ghostwriter.

Therefore he can feel disrespected if he’s the ghostwriter, adding that he should go back and listen to the song once again and he will realize she never disrespected him.

In a series of tweets, she wrote:

“I understand you saying you never took a penny. Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny. NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO I WAS BORN #DEAD. SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME.”

“I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing, I only sent out words to the ghostwriter and unless u are the ghostwriter u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper. #RapGoddess”

See screenshots below:

READ ALSO: Medikal claps back at Eno Barony for dissing him

It could be remembered Eno Barony first ‘dissed’ Medikal in one of her diss songs directed to Sista Afia and a lot of people are expecting the AMG rapper to also reply the diss song.

In other news, the two are set to release songs amid ‘beef’ coming Friday. The beef is getting interesting.

Previous articleGod is using Kennedy Agyapong to punish fake pastors – Ampong
Next articleRevealed: Photos of Sarkodie’s unseen ‘twin brother’ goes viral

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Angry Medikal ‘slaps’ Eno Barony as he strikes back again at her amid beef

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper Medikal is not taking lightly all the jabs by the rap goddess Eno Barony as he has...
Read more
Entertainment

Revealed: Photos of Sarkodie’s unseen ‘twin brother’ goes viral

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has come across a young man on social media who can easily pass as the biological twin brother of award-winning Ghanaian...
Read more
Entertainment

God is using Kennedy Agyapong to punish fake pastors – Ampong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Great Ampong in the wake of Kennedy Agyapong's expose of fake pastors in Ghana has solidly thrown his...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s senior brother is very arrogant – Sunsum Ahuofe

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu professionally called Sumsum Ahuofe has levelled some accusations against Isaac Darko, the senior brother of the late Bishop...
Read more
Entertainment

Muzay Man wins AWOL Best Continental artist of the year 2019

RASHAD -
Sierra Leonean Afro Dancehall artiste, Muzay Man has been crowned the Best Continental Artist of the year 2019 at the just held...
Read more
Entertainment

Bishop Bernard Nyarko is now an angel in Heaven – Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
At a point we all thought the founder and leader of International God's Way Chapel Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim would remain silent...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christian Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
News

Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has sighted a chilling video of a baby boy who has sustained various degrees of injuries at this back and forehead...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News