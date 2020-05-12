LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Medikal claps back at Eno Barony for dissing him
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Medikal claps back at Eno Barony for dissing him

By Qwame Benedict
0
Medikal claps back at Eno Barony for dissing him
Medikal claps back at Eno Barony for dissing him
- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal has finally reacted to the diss song released by female rapper Eno Barony days ago titled ‘Argument Done’.

The song which was a diss song to Sista Afia had the female emcee spitting bars indicating that Medikal is the one who writes songs for her.

The rapper in an interview with Giovanni Caleb last week denied it when asked if he had heard the song adding that he is thinking of making money and his family.

Also Read: Sarkodie declares Eno as Queen of GH rap

Well, looks like Medikal has finally listened to the song and has come out with his reaction.

In a post on his social media handle, the rapper revealed that he will never disturb himself to write a diss song to a female rapper(Eno).

To make matters worse, he described Eno Barony as someone who looks like a corpse.

Also Read: Popular media personalities who lost their jobs during this Coronavirus period

He posted: “Don’t ever think I will waste my time recording a diss song to a female rapper, especially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin”

See screenshot below;

Also Read: Showboy clashes with Eno Barony on twitter over her diss song to Medikal

In another story, Showboy who is the co-founder of AMG has warned that Eno stops trying to beef his son Medikal.

Previous articleStonebwoy’s nominate with Keri Hilson makes it to the Billboard chart
Next articlePastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

God is using Kennedy Agyapong to punish fake pastors – Ampong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Great Ampong in the wake of Kennedy Agyapong's expose of fake pastors in Ghana has solidly thrown his...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s senior brother is very arrogant – Sunsum Ahuofe

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu professionally called Sumsum Ahuofe has levelled some accusations against Isaac Darko, the senior brother of the late Bishop...
Read more
Entertainment

Muzay Man wins AWOL Best Continental artist of the year 2019

RASHAD -
Sierra Leonean Afro Dancehall artiste, Muzay Man has been crowned the Best Continental Artist of the year 2019 at the just held...
Read more
Entertainment

Bishop Bernard Nyarko is now an angel in Heaven – Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
At a point we all thought the founder and leader of International God's Way Chapel Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim would remain silent...
Read more
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s nominate with Keri Hilson makes it to the Billboard chart

Qwame Benedict -
Bhim nation president Stonebwoy is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to cement his name as one of the best ever...
Read more
Entertainment

Popular media personalities who lost their jobs during this Coronavirus period

Qwame Benedict -
In the wake of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus which has been declared as a global pandemic by the world health...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
27 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christian Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media....
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News