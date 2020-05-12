- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal has finally reacted to the diss song released by female rapper Eno Barony days ago titled ‘Argument Done’.

The song which was a diss song to Sista Afia had the female emcee spitting bars indicating that Medikal is the one who writes songs for her.

The rapper in an interview with Giovanni Caleb last week denied it when asked if he had heard the song adding that he is thinking of making money and his family.

Also Read: Sarkodie declares Eno as Queen of GH rap

Well, looks like Medikal has finally listened to the song and has come out with his reaction.

In a post on his social media handle, the rapper revealed that he will never disturb himself to write a diss song to a female rapper(Eno).

To make matters worse, he described Eno Barony as someone who looks like a corpse.

Also Read: Popular media personalities who lost their jobs during this Coronavirus period

He posted: “Don’t ever think I will waste my time recording a diss song to a female rapper, especially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin”

See screenshot below;

Also Read: Showboy clashes with Eno Barony on twitter over her diss song to Medikal

In another story, Showboy who is the co-founder of AMG has warned that Eno stops trying to beef his son Medikal.