People who do not have the Covid -19 vaccination will be denied access to events in December, according to Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

According to the Minister, the government has defined rules and recommendations to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday season.

People who have not been vaccinated yet do not have vaccination cards will be denied admission to social gatherings, he said on Hitz FM.

“Vaccination cards will be required to enter; you must show proof of vaccination to be admitted.”

“Children aged five and up would require a mask,” he added. Masks will be removed for special occasions such as eating and drinking.”

“We want to keep you and your siblings and your family alive,” the Deputy Tourism Minister explained, “because if we come together at a particular place, especially indoor events, and we don’t put some checks and balances in place, we’re likely to have challenges after December.”

Mark Okraku Mantey also said that the government will begin a campaign called “December in GH” to attract tourists during the holiday season.

Over 150,000 individuals are expected to visit Ghana during this time period, according to him, thus the government is working hard to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases.

He concluded: “When you want to go to any event, especially now that we’ve launched ‘December in GH,’ we’re saying that we’re targeting about 150,000 people entering the country between now and January; we don’t have to go and have fun and then come back with Covid-19.”