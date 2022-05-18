- Advertisement -

The weight loss journey of plus-size actress Eniola Badmus has remarkably paid off and her drastic body transformation has left her fans jaw-dropped.

The Nollywood star walked onto the red carpet at the just concluded AMVCA in style and glamour looking more svelte than before.

Her new look stunned many of her fans who have fallen in love with her even more and are seeking tips from her to achieve similar results.

Check out Eniola’s gorgeous photos below.

Eniola Badmus AMVCA 2022 look

Even though Eniola revealed she did a gastric bypass surgery which made it easier for her to lose 33kg, some fans believe she did more procedures.