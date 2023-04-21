Gospel musician Brother Sammy has finally let the cat out of the bag by disclosing that his colleague Ernest Opoku lied against him.

It would be recalled that Ernest Opoku some weeks ago engaged in a ‘fight’ with Brother Sammy in public and warned him not to set foot at his “20 years Experience show”.

According to Ernest Opoku, he wasn’t in Ghana when the flier to the event was created and released with the picture of Brother Sammy added to it.

Ernest Opoku’s main reason for asking Brother Sammy not to attend the event was that he wanted the latter to refer to him as his father in the Gospel industry.

Speaking in a recent interview about the whole saga, Brother Sammy disclosed that Ernest Opoku is a liar for saying he had no idea that he(Brother Sammy) was added to the program as one of the performers.

He claimed that Ernest Opoku together with one Akyiasehene begged him to be part of his show.

So he wonders why Ernest Opoku would now claim he has no idea about the whole thing.

Brother Sammy revealed that he still attended the event despite the warning to honour Ernest Opoku whom he described as his son.

He concluded that he knows Ernest Opoku made some of these statements as a way to promote the event because he was going to trend and be in the news.

