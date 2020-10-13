Evangelist Addai apologises to Osei Kwame Despite for claiming he uses blood donations for rituals

Self-acclaimed Evangelist, Emmanuel Kwame Addai has rendered an apology to the CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite for accusing him of using blood donations for rituals.

Kwame Addai during a live session with his fans was asked to apologise to all the prominent people he has wrongly accused.

After much persuasion, Evangelist Addai finally apologised to Dr Osei Kwame Despite for accusing him wrongly.

He also explained that he was misinformed about the person behind the rituals, adding that it was rather a private entity who was involved in using the blood donations for rituals but not Osei Kwame Despite.

“I apologise to Osei Kwame Despite, I wrongly accused him of using the blood donations for his personal sacrifices. It’s really complicated by I apologise”, Evangelist Addai stated.

He further stated that at the right time he will issue an apology to all the personalities he has offended.

It can be recalled that the Despite Group of Companies organises blood donation exercises and health walks annually.

This blood donation was to help equip the Ghana Blood bank to help save lives at the hospitals.

However, according to Evangelist Addai, Despite uses the blood donation exercise to get blood for his rituals.

He also accused Despite of being a member of the Illuminati Group and that the sacrifices will make Despite richer.