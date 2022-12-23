Ghanaian highlife singer turned man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee, has tied the knot in a very modest ceremony which has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

A short video from the wedding ceremony that has landed on the internet shows Papa Shee and his beautiful bride dancing to the glory of God.

Papa Shee was dressed in a simple brown political suit alongside a cream shoe while the bride was also clad in a long gold-coloured gown.

Convincingly, the marriage was held at a coded location strictly by invitation reason the buzz about it is quite low on social media.

It’s not surprising though because after Papa Shee gave his life to Christ, he has tried his possible best to stay away from social media and needless drama for clout.

Ghanaians on social media are congratulating him for doing the honourable thing and bringing honour unto his family and that of his bride.

Below is a short video which was uploaded on Tiktok by an attendee of the beautiful marriage ceremony.

Unfortunately, nothing is known about Papa Shee’s wife at the moment but we promise to bring you exclusive details about her very soon.

