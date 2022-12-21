- Advertisement -

NDC’s communications director, Sammy Gyamfi is officially off the bachelor’s market as he ties the knot in a private wedding ceremony with his beautiful lover.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, Sammy Gyamfi and Irene’s wedding was scheduled to come off in late November but was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates Congress where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer.

Short videos and pictures that have since gone rife on the internet capture dignitaries such as former president John Mahama Aseidfu Nketiah and other NDC bigwigs in attendance.

The private traditional wedding ceremony was hosted inside Chain Homes in Accra today 21st December 2022.

Sammy Gyamfi has a son whom he celebrated his 10th birthday earlier this year. Unfortunately, he ditched his baby mama for Irene for reasons best known to him which he’s yet to publicly reveal.

Check out some of the photos from Sammy Gyamfi’s traditional wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, it has been wildly alleged by some social media users who know Sammy Gyamfi’s wife outside the internet that she’s a staunch NPP supporter.

We are yet to authenticate this claim by these netizens who are seriously berating Sammy Gymafi for ignoring the many beautiful NDC ladies to marry an NPP sympathizer.

