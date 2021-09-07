type here...
‘Every junky has yellow teeth’ – Afia Schwar claps back at Ayisha Modi as she calls her a ‘drug addict’

By Kweku Derrick
Controversial media personalities Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi who decided to rekindle their beef this week are leaving no stone unturned to ensure one puts her rival on her back to cling the title of “Beef Commissioner”.

The feud was revived on Monday by Afia Schwarzenegger after taking a swipe at Ayisha Modi after pictures of the latter looking sick and ageing at a recent outing surfaced online.

Afia Schwar who reacted to the photos threw direct jabs at Ayisha Modi after sharing the photos on her Instagram page. Ayisha Modi did not take kindly to Afia Schwar’s post, and as expected, clapped back in her typical style.

Subsequently, Ayisha Modi went live on Instagram but did not show her face to blast Afia Schwarzenegger for making a mockery of her looks and calling her a drug addict, with support from her ally Tracey Boakye.

Afia Schwar who wanted to prove her point about Ayisha Modi being a drug addict took screenshots from the live video where the latter eventually showed her face.

She posted the pictures on her page with the caption: “Every junky is got a yellow teeth. End of Ayisha Modi Part 1. SAY NO TO DRUGS (METH)”

Source:GHPage

