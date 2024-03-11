Ewura Leticia de as3m b3ba: Video of Mcbrown twerking causes stir online

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress who doubles as a media personality, Nana Ama McBrown is trending online for the wrong reason.

The actress, as usual, was booked for an event during the weekends at an undisclosed location.

In a viral video, the actress who is known to be someone who respects herself so much is seen on the dance floor jamming to an “Amapiano” song with some unidentified ladies.

The part of the video that caused netizens to react was when the actress resorted to twerking to match the song.

Taking to the comment section, netizens have reacted to the video with some lambasting the actress, and some, on the other hand praising her.