Medikal is suffering, he wants to use Okese1 to trend- Showboy

Showboy, a former confidant of AMG’s topmost artist Medikal, has disclosed the motive behind the latter’s numerous videos and posts about advising Okese1.

It would be recalled that Medikal and Okese1 were very close friends some years back, however, their friendship turned sour for reasons best known to the duo.

Well, in a self-recorded video, Medikal divulged that Okese1 is secretly struggling to make ends meet, as he now depends on alms for survival.

The rapper subtly disclosed that Okese1 had a skeleton in his cupboard, saying that within a few months, his car got burnt, his father died, his dogs died and now, what to eat is even a problem to him.

”What Okese1 is facing is a spiritual attack. Think about it. Within six months you woke up one morning and all your dogs were dead. You lost your father and your Range Rover also got burnt within that same period. Now you want to sell your house and relocate abroad. Think about it all. It’s a spiritual attack. Look for my number and call me”, Medikal was quoted.

Well, reacting to the trending video, Showboy claims there is no iota of truth in Medikal’s claim.

According to Showboy, Medikal has lost relevance, hence, wants to use Okese1 to trend across online platforms.

Comparing Medikal to other musicians, Black Sherif for instance, Showboy said that Blacko is busily performing at shows but Medikal, who is idle because of not being relevant anymore is trying to use dubious means to trend.