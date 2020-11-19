type here...
Fact Check: CNN releases video proving Police shot protesters at Lekki Toll Gates

By Qwame Benedict
Fact Check: CNN releases video proving Police shot protesters at Lekki Toll Gate
End SARS protest
Weeks after the sad incident at the Lekki Toll Gates during the End SARS protest that left some of the protesters dead and injured, broadcasting network CNN have released a video giving full details of the event.

On October 20, 2020, the Nigerian Military and Police denied the incident, saying no shooting took place and all the videos and photos flooding social media is that from a different event or incident.

Following this report, CNN carried out an independent investigation into the matter and has finally released its findings to the general public in the form of a documentary.

CNN, in its investigation, spoke with a man, Elisha Sunday, whose brother, Victor, was killed during the October 20th shooting incident.

The media house also spoke with some of the protesters at the scene when the shooting occurred. They claim the soldiers indeed fired shots at them.

The media house also tracked the bullets shells seen at the Toll Gate and the companies that supplied the Nigerian Army Weapons since 2005.

Watch the Video below:

It would be remembered that Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a press conference, stated that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

On October 26, the governor granted an interview to CNN where he stated that only two deaths were recorded from the incident. He added that he visited the scene the next day and couldn’t find bloodstains.

Source:Ghpage

