Fadda Dickson gives Ghanaians a sneak peek of the luxurious interior of Despite’s $3M Bugatti – Video

- Advertisement -

Fadda Dickson needs no introduction because he has been Despite’s right-hand man for the past two decades and counting.

Over the weekends, business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite added a new car to his ever-growing fleet of expensive and vintage cars cars.

READ ALSO: Dr Osei Kwame Despite spoils himself with 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport worth over $3M after plush 60th birthday

The Wiamose royal acquired a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Despite bought the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport which’s starting price is put at three million dollars.

Clearly, Despite’s latest purchase has separated the men from the boys and also cemented the street slang that “Doings get levels”.

A majority of Ghanaians on the internet have congratulated the CEO of Despite Group of companies because he’s amongst the few rich men in the country to purchase such super expensive automobile.

READ ALSO: “Tico Elantra, Obi Cubana is laughing at you for trying to copy his lifestyle” – Diamond Appiah slams Despite after he unveiled his $3M Bugatti

Amidst the applauses, Fadda Dickson has given Ghanaians a sneak peek of the interior of the grandeur automobile.

Without a second though, the interior of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is a masterpiece and the real definition of splendor and elegance.

Watch the video below to know more…