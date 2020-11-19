Fameye discloses the political party he will vote for in December

With barely 18 days to the general elections, the atmosphere is already charged with political campaigns and celebrity endorsement.

By now, all the major political parties are mounting strategies to win the elections and rule Ghana for the next four years.

In this light some celebrities have also started to pledge their full support to some parties which they think can help them when voted into power.

Sarkodie, Obour, Agya Koo, Afia Schwar, Awwkye, Kumawood actor Michael Afranie, Mr Beautiful, Mzbel, more have so far endorsed the NPP and NDC respectively with some releasing a campaign song.

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye unlike other celebs has declared his support for all the political parties.

He said his vote will go for the party that he thinks will bring development in the country for the betterment of the citizens.

See what he wrote on social media after Yen asked him to disclose the party he supports. Fameye wrote; “Party after party every party”.

See screenshot;