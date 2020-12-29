type here...
GhPage Entertainment Fameye reacts to Ogidi Brown's threats to kill him & son with...
Entertainment

Fameye reacts to Ogidi Brown’s threats to kill him & son with Antoa

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fameye reacts to his former manager, Ogidi Brown's threats to kill him & son with Antoa
Fameye reacts to his former manager, Ogidi Brown's threats to kill him & son with Antoa
- Advertisement -

Fameye has reacted to the wild threats from his former boss and the CEO of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown’s to kill him and his son with Antoa.

Peter Famiyeh Bozah known by the stage name Fameye seems unflappable amid his former manager’s death to him over claims he owes him money.

Artist Manager/Singer Ogidi Brown in a video shared on social media has warned Fameye to asap settle his debts else face his wrath more dangerously.

Ogidi Brown in the said video revealed that the father of one and artist of the Year at the 2020 Western Music Awards, Fameye owes him $ 50,000.

Not ready to accept any further excuses, he gave the fast-rising musician a two weeks ultimatum to refund the money else he and son will lose their lives.

He added that he will curse Fameye to death and if the result will be that Ghanaians will stop listening to songs, he will be fine and his soul will be at rest.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Reacting to this, Fameye shared a photo of himself flaunting a tattoo of his son, Arvid, on his hand with a caption netizens think is a direct jab to his former boss.

He wrote; “Paul aa wamba nt3m?? @the_arvid”

Fameye's post
Fameye’s post

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.5mph
19 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News