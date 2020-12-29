Fameye reacts to Ogidi Brown’s threats to kill him & son with Antoa

- Advertisement -

Fameye has reacted to the wild threats from his former boss and the CEO of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown’s to kill him and his son with Antoa.

Peter Famiyeh Bozah known by the stage name Fameye seems unflappable amid his former manager’s death to him over claims he owes him money.

Artist Manager/Singer Ogidi Brown in a video shared on social media has warned Fameye to asap settle his debts else face his wrath more dangerously.

Ogidi Brown in the said video revealed that the father of one and artist of the Year at the 2020 Western Music Awards, Fameye owes him $ 50,000.

Not ready to accept any further excuses, he gave the fast-rising musician a two weeks ultimatum to refund the money else he and son will lose their lives.

He added that he will curse Fameye to death and if the result will be that Ghanaians will stop listening to songs, he will be fine and his soul will be at rest.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this, Fameye shared a photo of himself flaunting a tattoo of his son, Arvid, on his hand with a caption netizens think is a direct jab to his former boss.

He wrote; “Paul aa wamba nt3m?? @the_arvid”