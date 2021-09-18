Fameye treated me like shit just because I am in prison- Angry Showboy calls out Fameye

- Advertisement -

Showboy has called out Fameye for disrespecting and treating him like a piece of ‘usesless thing’ after asking him for a collabo for one of his signees, Kojo Phino.

The convicted musician in a post revealed that he sent Kojo Phino’s song to Fameye for a collabo and endorsement but the ‘Praise’ hit maker shunned him.

According to Showboy, he even offered to pay Fameye for the feature but the latter didn’t respond to his call for reasons best known to him.

2Hype gang CEO Sam Safo known in showbiz as Showboy believes Fameye is treating him like shit because he’s in prison and obviously he doesn’t want to do anything with a convict.

An angry Showboy shared a screenshot of his convo with Fameye on social media accompanied with a post on Facebook.

