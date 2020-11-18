type here...
Family of the driver who committed suicide after shooting man believes he was killed by Police

By Lizbeth Brown
Few days ago, GhPage reported an unfortunate incident about a driver shooting a man three times in the stomach and later committed suicide.

According to reports, the incident happened at Tech-Ayeduase in Kumasi after a misunderstanding between the two drivers.

The driver of the KIA Saloon identified as Francis Zabanga later shot himself in the head when he saw the police arriving at the scene.

However, the family of Francis believes he was shot by the Police at the scene but did not commit suicide as speculated.

The sister of the deceased known as Lydia explained that they have sighted a video where a police officer identified as Charles was seen shooting at Francis direction.

Lydia added that the police officer shot his brother more than once, killing him on the spot refuting claims that he committed suicide

According to Lydia, his brother called the police after he shot Kwame Amoah three times and cannot understand why he will kill himself.

“Why would he call the police if he wanted to kill himself? It is never true. Francis will get justice because even though he shot someone he deserved to live for the law to take its course. He didn’t deserve to die in this manner”, Lydia added.

Lydia revealed that his brother was an American citizen who was on holidays in Ghana and is not a criminal.

She further stated that the police failed to take his brother to the hospital after he showed signs that he was not dead.

