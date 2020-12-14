- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has incurred the wreath of the family members of Ing. Safo Kantanka after he dragged the man of God into her fight with Gucci Mona.

According to Afia Schwar in a post on social media which she has now deleted, she stated that she is yet to see anyone who is intelligent driving a Kantanka car which clearly means that all those who driving Kantanka car are not intelligent.

Many people wondered why Afia Schwar would attack the brand Kantanka since her fight is with Gucci Mona who is just a worker with the Kantanka family.

This move angered the family members of the respected leader who went on social media to launch an attack on Afia Schwarzenegger for her comment about the man of God.

Watch the video below:

According to some of them, Afia Schwar has bitten more than she can chew and this time around they are not going to spare her.

They went on to state that she has been insulting people for long in the country and they have always sparing her but for this one, unless she comes out with a video to apologize to Apostle Kwadwo Safo they would continue attacking her.