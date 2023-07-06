Family of the lady in the trending Kwadaso SDA nursing atopa video speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The brother of the beautiful lady in the trending Kwadaso SDA nursing training atopa video has reacted to the viral saga that has refused to vanish from the trends table.

Earlier yesterday, a sex video that went rife on various social media platforms captured the moment two first-year Kwadaso SDA nursing training students recorded themselves while enjoying a passionate intercourse.

According to reports, the explicit video was inadvertently leaked after one of the individuals involved handed her phone over to a colleague for repairs.

READ ALSO: Clear photos of the lady in the trending Kwadaso SDA nursing training atopa video drops

Unknowingly to her, the blackmailer discreetly copied the video from the device and subsequently approached the female student with a sinister demand.



The extortionist demanded GHs5,000 from the young woman and threatened to release the compromising video if she failed to comply.



Trapped in a distressing predicament, the female student found herself unable to meet the blackmailer’s financial demands.

READ ALSO: Trending atopa video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students



Struggling to gather such a substantial sum, she faced the daunting prospect of having her personal life exposed to the world.



Regrettably, despite her best efforts, the video was ultimately released online, leading to significant repercussions for both her and her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, according to the brother of the lady who’s not in Ghana at the moment, the video was made with the guy’s phone.

And it was later published on the internet by one of his friends who got access to it.

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

In the screenshot, he also disclosed that her sister has refused to talk to anyone in the house and currently seeking solace in her room.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

READ ALSO: Trending atopa video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students