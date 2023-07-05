Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In a shocking turn of events, two first-year students from the Kwadaso SDA Nursing Training College have found themselves thrust into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.



Their private lives have been exposed after an explicit video, commonly referred to as an “atopa” video, got leaked online and instantly propelled them to internet stardom.



The incident has since sparked a wave of discussions surrounding privacy, consent, and the consequences of digital vulnerability.

According to reports, the explicit video was inadvertently leaked after one of the individuals involved handed her phone over to a colleague for repairs.

Unknowingly to her, the blackmailer discreetly copied the video from the device and subsequently approached the female student with a sinister demand.



The extortionist demanded GHs5,000 from the young woman and threatened to release the compromising video if she failed to comply.



Trapped in a distressing predicament, the female student found herself unable to meet the blackmailer’s financial demands.



Struggling to gather such a substantial sum, she faced the daunting prospect of having her personal life exposed to the world.



Regrettably, despite her best efforts, the video was ultimately released online, leading to significant repercussions for both her and her boyfriend.

