type here...
GhPage Entertainment Famous slay queen accuses rich Ghanaian man of rape
Entertainment

Famous slay queen accuses rich Ghanaian man of rape

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Khukie rape
Khukie rape
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady known as Khukie has accused one successful businessman of molesting her.

Born Angie Nyamewaa, Khukie as she is known on Instagram and Snapchat accused her friend’s boyfriend of forcibly abusing her.

In a post made by Angie’s friend Dulcie Boateng on Instagram, she explained what ensued on the night of the incident.

The post dated October 26, 2020 reports that the incident allegedly happened on July 10, 2020, and called out Mr. Fred who goes with the byname Too Much Money on Snapchat of forcing himself on Khukie.

Along with a picture of Khukie, Dulcie pointed out that Too Much Money is a serial rapist who takes advantage of women and gets away with it because of his wealth and connections.

She claimed that Fred thought he could have his way with any woman because he has the Police in his pocket and insinuated that he had molested a lot of other ladies.

She wrote, ”A man who believes he has Accra police in his pocket and is at liberty to do as he pleases. RAPE is not right! No man is entitled to a woman’s body just because she is in his house. “Rape victims find it so difficult coming out because the society we live in will judge the victim and blame them for an action that was caused by a pathological liar who believes he Has TOO MUCH MONEY and cannot be penalized for his actions. “He is a serial rapist and he has accomplices, so many women have been so afraid to let people know what he has done because they believe he knows people in high places and he’s above the law.”

SEE POST BELOW:

dulcie's post
dulcie’s post

Dulcie believed that as an influencer, adding her voice to the unfairness would go a long way to get other ladies who have had such awful experiences in obscurity to also come out to share their stories.

Moments after her Instagram post, Khukie commented, ”Mean a lot bu always find a way to let me smile in my darkest days” and thanked her friend for standing by her.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
100 %
2.5mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News