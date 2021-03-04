Fans confused as Ayisha Modi calls her alleged husband Abbas Sariki her son

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has got her followers and fans confused as in a new post she referred to her alleged husband Abbas Sariki as her son.

During Ayisha’s feud with Shatta Wale, Shatta stated that the former’s claim that Abbas Sariki was her husband was nothing but a lie.

Ayisha, however, insisted that the King of All Landguards in Accra, Abbas Sariki, was indeed her hubby.

Meanwhile, a new post by the Stonebwoy stan shows her referring to Abbas as her son and many are left befuddled.

Sharing a video of Abbas’ latest yet to be completed mansion she wrote, ”You are such a hardworking man . I’m so proud of you my son. Less than 1 year ?????. Keep winning young KING ? ??? @giwasariki ?.”

This has got some saying that Shatta’s claim was infact true.