Fans react to Achraf Hakimi’s decision to put all his assets under his mother’s name to avoid paying a divorce settlement

Achraf Hakimi and his wife’s split made the headlines after it was reported that a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint against the Paris Saint-Germain full-back.



According to reports, Hiba Abouk has accused Hakimi of sexually abusing her while she was away with their children.



French magazine First Mag reported that Hiba was asking for half of Hakimi’s assets and fortune, but she was surprised when she learned that he has nothing in his name.

The beneficiary of Hakimi’s salary and wealth is none other than his mother, who has been receiving his wages in her bank account for several years.

Although the news has caused a stir in Spain, France and Morocco, it has also been known that Abouk is not in a situation where she needs part of her ex-husband’s fortune to be able to make ends meet, as she has a fortune of her own.



Reactions have been pouring in on social media and here are a few of them gathered under the trending story…

Gibril Sesay – Brilliant move!!! Hakimi theoryPls let us all learn from this living legend

Kilinsco Gh – The brotherhood is and would always be proud of him for this.

Odile Mgborla – The smartest guy so far, lesson to all guys and not for footballers only. His mum will forever be proud of him

Sirr Jay – The Men’s association is very proud of you…Now guys, the HAKIMI FORMULA

Nicholas Ampofo – This legacy of our beloved brother will forever remain supreme in the brotherhood kingdom. What way to represent mother Africa

Felix – We the Stingy Men Association Of Africa (SMAOA), Ghana chapter are proud of you brother Big ups

This is the greatest checkmate of all time. — Somto Jefferson Uwazie (@SomtoUwazie) April 14, 2023

