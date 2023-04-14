type here...
Fans react to Achraf Hakimi’s decision to put all his assets under his mother’s name to avoid paying a divorce settlement

By Armani Brooklyn
Ashraf Hakimi's wife files for divorce for half of the player's properties only to find out that he has all his assets in his mother's name
Achraf Hakimi and his wife’s split made the headlines after it was reported that a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint against the Paris Saint-Germain full-back.


According to reports, Hiba Abouk has accused Hakimi of sexually abusing her while she was away with their children.


French magazine First Mag reported that Hiba was asking for half of Hakimi’s assets and fortune, but she was surprised when she learned that he has nothing in his name.

The beneficiary of Hakimi’s salary and wealth is none other than his mother, who has been receiving his wages in her bank account for several years.

Achraf Hakimi reportedly set to get half of his wife’s net worth after she filed for divorce

Although the news has caused a stir in Spain, France and Morocco, it has also been known that Abouk is not in a situation where she needs part of her ex-husband’s fortune to be able to make ends meet, as she has a fortune of her own.


Reactions have been pouring in on social media and here are a few of them gathered under the trending story…

Gibril Sesay Brilliant move!!! Hakimi theoryPls let us all learn from this living legend

Kilinsco Gh The brotherhood is and would always be proud of him for this.

Odile MgborlaThe smartest guy so far, lesson to all guys and not for footballers only. His mum will forever be proud of him

Sirr Jay The Men’s association is very proud of you…Now guys, the HAKIMI FORMULA

Nicholas AmpofoThis legacy of our beloved brother will forever remain supreme in the brotherhood kingdom. What way to represent mother Africa 

Felix We the Stingy Men Association Of Africa (SMAOA), Ghana ?? chapter are proud of you brother Big ups

