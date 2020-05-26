- Advertisement -

Budding songstress Fantana days after she went live on social media ranting at Bullet and Wendy Shay is in with another video.

Recall, Fantana in an Instalive session exposed her former boss Bullet and colleague Wendy Shay of Rufftown Records about all the lies that she told to save the forme’s image.

Fantana during the Instalive described Wendy Shay as an evil person who wants everything at RuffTown to be about her and no one else.

She also called Wendy out as an ugly person to the extent of even likened her to a man describing her as Uncle Shay at one point.

Fantana who looked very angry in the video without mincing words threatened to beat the hell out of Wendy if she dares talk about her or her mother again.

In the live video, she angrily blasted Wendy Shay for insulting her teeth adding that she has been abused because of her teeth in the past but won’t let this from Wendy just slide.

Well, she’s at again, this time ridiculing Bullet in a new video saying he’s out of lyrics.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Fantana in the video sighted was heard singing “your lyrics are finished”, which clearly is directed at Bullet, the CEO of Rufftown Records.

Ah this Fantana can’t just keep quiet errh? Smh