Father arrested for raping his own 2-year-old daughter

A middle-aged man has been arrested by the police from Wanguru police station in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County, Kenya, for allegedly defiling his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

According to Citizen Digital, the minor was reportedly left behind by her mother after a disagreement with her husband.

It was gathered that residents of Kiumbu village came to the little girl’s rescue after hearing her loud cry, but the man managed to escape.

However, the irate villagers later caught the man and took him to the Kimbimbi dispensary, where they locked him up before calling the police.

The incident was confirmed by Mwea East OCPD James Mutua, who stated that the police acted upon receiving information from the public.

The toddler is currently receiving treatment at Kimbimbi Sub-County Hospital, where medical reports revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

In related news, Nigerian clergyman, Bishop Daniel Oluwafeyiropo, has been remanded in prison by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly raping two of his church members.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bishop Feyi committed the crime in June 2020 in Ikota Villa Estate in the Lekki area of Lagos state, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In the court hearing on Monday, April 17, Justice Ramon Oshodi remanded the clergy and founder of I Reign Christian Ministry in the Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending when his bail conditions are met.

Mr Oshodi granted the defendant N20 million bail with two sureties in the same amount. He stated that one of the sureties must own a build-up property in Lagos State, with a value sufficient to cover the bail amount.

“The original document of the landed property must be submitted to the chief registrar of Lagos State.

“The sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State,” he said.

The judge also ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport with the court’s chief registrar and ordered an accelerated hearing of the case. He then set the trial date for May 9th.

