Kasoa Sakawa Murder: Father of one of the arrested boys speaks (Video)

The father of one the boys alleged to have killed a 10 year old boy has spoken about the whole incident for the for first time.

The alleged killer’s father in a video narrated how he got to know about the unfortunate incident.

According to the father of the boy after learning the sad development, he ensured that the suspect in the act were apprehended.

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, two teenagers were arrested by the Ghana police for the murder of a 10-year-old boy identified as Ishmael.

Reports emerged following the murder of the 10-year-old boy claimed the two teenagers identified as Felix Nyarko, 18, Nicholas Kini, 19, had killed the boy for money rituals.

The father of one of the suspects who has been arrested giving account to the incident narrated he was in the house when his son rushed to him and said they had buried a boy nearby.

He said he went straight to the place where the incident happened to dig up the body and then chased the suspects.

He revealed that his son had apparently told him he did not partaker in the act.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: