“Father of the year” – Reactions as bride’s father returns bride price to groom with warning (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Nigerian father has stirred reactions on social media after he refunded his daughter’s bride price on the wedding day.

He warned the groom to take care of his wife as he returned the money his son-in-law had used to pay for her hand in marriage and facilitate the wedding ceremony.

In a video trending on social media, the groom was informed the dowry money was to supplement what they already had so he wouldn’t starve his wife.

The family of the bride forewarned the groom that they would invade his home to reclaim their daughter if his wife ever went hungry or suffered for anything.

Source:GHpage

