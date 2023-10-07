“Father of the year” – Reactions as bride’s father returns bride price to groom with warning (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian father has stirred reactions on social media after he refunded his daughter’s bride price on the wedding day.

He warned the groom to take care of his wife as he returned the money his son-in-law had used to pay for her hand in marriage and facilitate the wedding ceremony.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Father sleeps and impregnates his own daughter (Video)



In a video trending on social media, the groom was informed the dowry money was to supplement what they already had so he wouldn’t starve his wife.

The family of the bride forewarned the groom that they would invade his home to reclaim their daughter if his wife ever went hungry or suffered for anything.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Angel Asiamah’s heavy manhood and good atopa makes me feel like a real woman – Nana Agradaa reveals