Angel Asiamah’s heavy manhood and good atopa makes me feel like a real woman – Nana Agradaa reveals

Ghanaian fetish priestess turned evangelist, Agradaa has stirred massive social media reactions after confirming a romantic relationship with her junior pastor, Asiamah.

Agradaa has moved on so quickly after calling it a quit with her husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng.

In a series of videos trending on social media, Nana Agradaa has openly confessed that she is sleeping with Asiamah.



She went on to heap praises on him for being good in bed and also being loyal for the past two years she has known him.

As disclsoed by Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah looks straight into her eyes when he’s ejaculating because he’s a loving and caring man.

Nana Agradaa further revealed that anytime they are done having intercourse, Angel Asiamah asks her if she enjoyed the intimacy to which she always replies in the affirmative YES.

