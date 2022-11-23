Father’s stern reaction after seeing daughter twerking vigorously at wedding

- Advertisement -

A stern look from a man, that he gave to his twerking daughter at a wedding has gone viral.

The look spoke a million words to the lady who immediately stopped what she was up to.

Apparently, the lady had wanted to take centre stage at the wedding with her twerking moves. No sooner had she started than she had to stop.

The look from her father even without saying a word was enough to send her running away from the scene.

He had wanted to walk on his ‘wayward’ daughter only to be asked to continue dancing. But his look was just enough to end further twerking.