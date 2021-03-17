The FBI reportedly picking up fraud boys in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Reports say that the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) is on a quest to apprehend internet fraudsters in Ghana.

News related to this comes in the back of a swindler reporting his colleague to the security agency after he was denied his share of a fraudulent deal.

A guy named John reported his fellow ”Sakawa boy” in the US to the FBI after he was denied his cut of the proceeds from an operation.

Apparently, this information has attracted the FBI who have turned their attention to Ghana and are picking up these swindlers.

A screenshot seen online proved that indeed such an operation went on.