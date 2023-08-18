Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Just about two days ago, Ghanaian actress and radio show host, Felicia Osei found herself at the centre of a heated debate in the fashion world following her latest outfit choice sparks.



Known for her daring and unconventional style, Felicia’s recent appearance in a well-tailored white dress with a peculiar design raised eyebrows and ignited a flurry of opinions among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

In a series of trending photos which made rounds on social media, Felicia Osei rocked an eye-catching white dress that certainly can’t be classified as mundane.

The dress, expertly tailored to fit her figure featured a unique and unconventional design that deliberately exposed her raw thighs.

READ ALSO: 4 ladies gang up to beat guy after realising he was dating them together

While daring fashion choices are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, this particular outfit seems to have struck a chord with audiences, prompting a wave of comments and reactions.

However, the most attention-grabbing aspect of Felicia’s outfit is the potential wardrobe malfunction that seems to have been narrowly avoided.



Close inspection of the trending pictures reveals that Felicia’s dress was designed in such a way that it risked exposing her “camel toe.”.

The incident has led to discussions around the boundary between bold fashion statements and wardrobe malfunctions.



Critics have argued that while Felicia’s fashion choices have often been daring and innovative, this particular outfit teeters on the edge of vulgarity.

Reacting to the heavy insults from Ghanaians, Felicia has reshared the picture on her socials once again with the caption of a ninja – Meaning she’s tougher than all the scathy attacks directed at her

READ ALSO: Secret chat of Reggie Zippy begging for seks from his side-chick while still married surfaces online

READ ALSO: My female boss always wants me to have intercourse with her else I’ll be sacked – Young man seeks advice