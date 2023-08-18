4 ladies gang up to beat guy after realising he was dating them together

In a tale that seems plucked from the pages of a captivating drama, four women have made headlines after joining forces to confront a man who had managed to date them all simultaneously.
As the story goes, these four women, unaware of each other’s presence in the man’s life, eventually uncovered the truth and decided to take matters into their own hands.
The incident took an unexpected turn as the women, brought together by a shared realization, united to confront the man who had managed to maintain separate relationships with each of them.
The confrontation became a physical altercation, reflecting the intense emotions and feelings of betrayal experienced by those involved.
In the trending video, the four ladies can be seen landing heavy blows on the guy who appeared helpless as he was completely overpowered.
Reacting to the video, @Archbishop1499 for instance commented; Imagine 4 guys beating a girl for dating all of them at the-same time.
@Mr Eric Domey – The gbese move be hard asf
@Glitcastle homes – If by mistake that guy reach ground he is a goner oo
richie_denzel – Show them you are a man?? 5 against 1 is not a fair fight
