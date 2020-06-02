Felix Annan, Kotoko captain narrates how he met his wife on Facebook

type here...
Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s skipper, Felix Annan, has unfolded the story of him meeting his wife on social media and finally deciding to tie the knot with her.

The goalkeeper revealed that he had met his now wedded wife on Facebook in 2009 and after years on knowing her he was convinced she was the one hence his decision to settle down with her.

Annan in an interview with Opemsuo Radio said ”I met my wife on Facebook in 2009. I was so open with her that she took a train from Italy to Switzerland to meet me when I was on a training tour”

After they first connected on Facebook, Felix Annan recounts that it was not until 6 years of being friends that the conversation of marriage cropped up.

In his opinion, social media was ideally fashioned to help people connect across the globe and could be useful is used the right way.

Furthermore, Felix Annan found nothing wrong with finding love on social media and maintained that it was very possible.

According to him, ”Social media is good but it depends on how you use it. For me, it has been good because my wife has done so many sacrifices”.

In a private ceremony on Saturday, January 18, 2020, Felix Annan and his wife Francisca Yeboah got wed at Dormaa in the Ahafo Region under the auspices of a few friends and loved ones who graced the matrimony.

It is inspiring to know that in the midst of all the distractions going on on social media, it is still possible to connect with people and find love because after all, that was what social media ideally was intended for.

