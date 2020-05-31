The secret wife of a Roman Father storms his funeral grounds with his 9 children

A Roman father in Jamasi-Yonso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has made history but sadly he did not live to witness the ‘fruit of his labor”.

Father Oti Boateng was the Roman Father at Jamasi-Yonso. He passed away awhile ago and his funeral service has been held at the town of Jamasi-Yonso.

To the shock of mourners at the funeral of Father Oti Boateng, a woman stormed the funeral grounds claiming to be the wife of Father Oti Boateng.

To deepened the shock, the woman came to the funeral grounds with 9 children claiming they are the biological children of Father Oti Boateng.

Considering the fact that it’s a rule that catholic priests are not supposed to marry let alone father children, this threw the mourners into a state of shock.

To prove her claims, she came with different photos of herself and Father Oti Boateng together with their children having fun.

The Catholic leaders from the Diocese who were at funeral grounds were equally shocked and revealed they had no knowledge of what the woman is claiming.

However, they will meet with the late priest’s family to investigate the claims and make sure the right thing is done for the woman and her children if the claims are true.