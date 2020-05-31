A few months ago, Ghpage reported about alleged news of a dead catholic priest who has fathered 9 children at Jamasi-Yonso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The Bishop at Konongo-Mampong Dioces who oversees Jamasu-Yonso has spoken on the viral report.

According to Most Rev. Joseph Osei Bonsu, the news is false because there is no catholic priest with the name Oti Boateng at Jamasi-Yonso as being reported.

Again, there has not been any death of a priest in that vicinity and no funeral service has been held for a dead Roman Father at Jamasi-Yonso.

Read the statement signed by Most Rev. Joseph Osei Bonsu below

The news went viral that a dead priest with the name Oti Boateng shocked his family and loved ones when a woman with the name Vida Annim stormed his funeral grounds claiming to be his wife.

Not only that, but she also came with 9 children alleging they are the children of the dead priest and brought some photos to prove her claims.