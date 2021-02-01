type here...
Fella and I are both addicted to making love; We’ll have more than 11 kids- Medikal

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Medikal has admitted that himself and his wife are attracted to themselves that they make love as often as possible.

Speaking to Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, the award-winning rapper spoke about his live for his wife.

In a statement that Fella will find pretty romantic, the “La Hustle” hit crooner said that his biggest fear in marriage is to lose his wife.

Medikal added that he has projected to grow old with Fella by his side and to stay in love for as long as they are alive.

The young millionaire mentioned that in keeping the bond he shares with his wife, they get it on a lot, and hold conversations about their future.

The rapper, in response to who between himself and his wife is addicted to humping, said that they both love it and it’s one of the things that keep them together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Medikal stated that he is ready to have as many children as possible and that they were not ready for family planning.

Source:GHPAGE

