Fella Makafui blocks Medikal on Twitter

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has blocked her husband and baby daddy, Medikal on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes after Medikal, via Twitter announced that the relationship between the duo had turned sour, as he labeled Fella his baby mama.

Reacting to the news, Fella Makafui chose to get rid of Medikal as she has blocked him on Twitter.

Medikal made the shocking disclosure of Fella Makafui blocking him.

Taking to Twitter, Medikal posted a screenshot and captioned it “Them block me for Twitter all. Lol”.

