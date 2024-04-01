Somebody should tell Wode Maya that I am ready for the exclusive interview- Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has called popular Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya for an exclusive interview.

The musician made this disclosure in a post on his official Facebook page.

In the post, Shatta Wale asked his fans and Ghanaians to tell Wode Maya to come for the interview, saying he was ready.

Shatta Wale claims he has already made his manager, Sammyflex reach out to Wode Maya but they are yet to receive a response, so, to facilitate things, close pals to the Youtuber should inform him.

According to Shatta Wale, Wode Maya has long contacted him for an exclusive interview but he was not ready.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Shatta Wale wrote “Somebody should please tell Wodemaya that my manager Samuel Atuobi Baah has messaged him for that Exclusive interview respectively !!!

Thank you “