Yomofo) nyinaa Godfather- netizens troll Fada Dickson for applying too much yomo

Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson Narh is currently trending on social media for the wrong reason.

In a viral video ghpage.com has sighted, Fada Dickson is seen engrossed in a conversation with respected Ghanaian actress, Jacky Appiah.

Even though nobody knows the motive behind allowing the cameraman to capture and post, whatever motive behind the video was not achieved.

Instead of commenting positively on the video, netizens chose to pull the legs of Fada Dickson, saying that the “yomo” he applied was too much.

A netizen took to the comment section to write “Arh !! Is that Dickson ?? what is on his head”.

“Papa panimuu sei???”, another netizen wrote.

Another netizen wrote “t’s not nice. The barbar didn’t do a good job”.

“Asikafo nyinaa ka yomo ooo??????”, another netizen wrote.