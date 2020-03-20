Fella Makafui without make-up sends social media buzzing

Many at times most of our female celebrities tend to use make-ups in covering their real faces and when they show off their real face on rare occasions you tend to question if this is indeed the person or maybe a look-alike.

Baby Maxin’s mother Nana Ama Mcbrown recently set social media on fire after a rare photo of her without make-up surfaced on social media.

Though there have been countless times that she has shown her real face in movies, people still applauded her for her beauty.

Also Read: Fella Makafui manager reacts after social media users bashed the actress over her Mercedez-Benz

Wife of rapper Medikal Fella Makafui in a video available on social media has also done the same by showing off her real face on social media which has got some netizens talking.

The video was taken moments before she was gifted a Mercedez-Benz C-300 by her husband.

Also Read: Shatta Wale to organize a concert for his fans amid coronavirus scare

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

marymarybrown: “She needs to start taking care of her skin and stop wearing makeup on a daily basis”

dela.dem.526: “Allow her to be……it is pimples and dark spot…why u no see some before???”

dansua_ann: “Features of Hormonal changes in women. Pregnancy or ovulation, it’s normal”

ametefeyay: “Ewe ladies are the finest and cutest ???????we dont fight for fine face,without makeup we are good to go, and not that guys who chase Ewe ladies are blessed cos they are very very much secure interms of food,taking care of them and doing the house chores on time and making him feel comfortable both outside and inside the house, we are loved for who are not for what we pretend to be. Do you think if she could not do all that he will maintain her from the beginning, wise up my sis and think and talk POSITIVE vibes”

rituals_spursman: “Like seriously??? ?”