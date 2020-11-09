- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui went to show her friend Sista Afia love on her birthday as she was captured in footage spraying money at the latter’s plush party.

Born, Francisca Gawugah, Sista Afia’s turned 29 on Sunday, November 8, 2020, and she chose to celebrate it in style.

The songstress threw a private birthday party with her friends at the Oasis Lounge owned by rapper D Black.

The star-studded event had celebrities like Fella Makafui, Fameye, Keche, Joana Gyan, Nina Richie, and Abeiku Santana all in attendance.

In a video taken from the party, Fella Makafui was seen giving a speech saying that the Jeje hitmaker deserved to be spoiled on her special day.

With the crowd spurring her on, the wife of rapper, Medikal, took out a bundle of cash and started spraying it on Sista Afia while she danced.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Fella Makafui splashes cash of Sista Afia at the singer's plush birthday party. pic.twitter.com/3ljQycjH2v — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghanaian Highlife music before the night set off her birthday celebration by sharing some very gorgeous photos of herself.

Captioning her post, ”8-11. Today is all about me the love shown already is incredible ???.Go Go Go!! it’s my birthday”, the singer shared some very alluring pictures of herself in a swimsuit on her Instagram.