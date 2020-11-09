type here...
Fella Makafui splashes cash on Sista Afia at her expensive birthday party
Fella Makafui splashes cash on Sista Afia at her expensive birthday party

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fella Makafui went to show her friend Sista Afia love on her birthday as she was captured in footage spraying money at the latter’s plush party.

Born, Francisca Gawugah, Sista Afia’s turned 29 on Sunday, November 8, 2020, and she chose to celebrate it in style.

The songstress threw a private birthday party with her friends at the Oasis Lounge owned by rapper D Black.

The star-studded event had celebrities like Fella Makafui, Fameye, Keche, Joana Gyan, Nina Richie, and Abeiku Santana all in attendance.

In a video taken from the party, Fella Makafui was seen giving a speech saying that the Jeje hitmaker deserved to be spoiled on her special day.

With the crowd spurring her on, the wife of rapper, Medikal, took out a bundle of cash and started spraying it on Sista Afia while she danced.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghanaian Highlife music before the night set off her birthday celebration by sharing some very gorgeous photos of herself.

Captioning her post, ”8-11. Today is all about me the love shown already is incredible ???.Go Go Go!! it’s my birthday”, the singer shared some very alluring pictures of herself in a swimsuit on her Instagram.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

