Fella Makafui storms an event in skin tight jumpsuit
News

Fella Makafui storms an event in skin tight jumpsuit

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian actress and socialite, Fella Makfui has once again been slammed and slandered by social media users for her current choice of outfits for events.

Just a week ago, the mother of one was mercilessly trolled on the local digital platform for wearing a see-through black dress which gave social media users a glimpse of her appealing flesh.

Fella’s designer black see-through’ mesh stocking, revealed her black pant that further exposed her booty and thigh.

In a new video that has been spotted on her IG page, Fella showed her cleavages as she rocked an orange skin-tight jumpsuit.

Alot of critics thought she would have learned from the earlier trolls but it seems Fella has refused to kowtow to the harsh words and advice of the mob.

She effortlessly wore her dress and danced her heart out in the short trending video which has caused a stir online.

    Source:Ghpage

