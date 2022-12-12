Wife, mother and actress Fella Makafui was indeed a side attraction for music fans who attended Wizkid’s flopped concert in Ghana on Saturday night.

Videos which were made during her arrival at the Accra sports stadium have received severe backlash from Ghanaians.

Apparently, Fella showed up at the concert in an outfit that exposed her butt to public viewing.

The socialite wore a black see-through’ mesh stocking, that further exposed her butts and thighs.

On top of that, she wore a white crop top, a pair of sneakers, sunglasses, and a GUCCI sling bag.

Ghanaians, most especially fans of Medikla and herself have registered their displeasure with her outlook, considering that she is a married woman and a mother of one.

kuborlorgurl – I don’t know but this is embarrassing to me, do it well or don’t do it at all, in this case she should have done it better, first of all, that tag is tacky. Does it mean no on walking behind her saw it, I’m just like hmm

Gifty.Debrah – Those saying her husband is not complaining, she should have wore it at home for the husband alone. This is a public gathering and therefore it’s inappropriate. We all live in a society where we all have the right to talk or complain if something is good or bad. She could have put on a mini skirt on top of this see-through tight and nobody would have said anything. We all have our rights but sometimes society doesn’t allow us that. I’m very disappointed with this her dressing. She can do better than this ??????????. It’s a societal world not an individual planet.

sweetie_girlish_5656 – Very tacky????. She looks uncomfortable and her makeup is off off off the point. Why wear a lingerie with top and sneakers? Like I don’t understand