University lady caught sneaking out of campus at night to meet her Sugar Daddy [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
KNUST female student hooted as she leaves campus
An embarrassing moment of a female student sneaking out of a university campus in Ghana amidst cheers from her male colleagues has been captured on video.

The video, believed to have been taken at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), showed the students booing at the lady as she walked briskly to a car parked right in front of the school’s gates.

From the way everything played out, it was as though the male students were lying in wait to pounce on the lady by surprise moments after she walked out of her room.

The lady seemingly could not brace the unwarranted clamorous noise from the distant crowd who hooted at her from their balcony.

Though embarrassed, she ignored the distractions and walked to the waiting vehicle.

The driver quickly sped off immediately after she got in and shut the door.

