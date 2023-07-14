- Advertisement -

An angry fetish priest has cursed some policeman with schnapps and eggs after they extorted an amount of Ghc200 from him.

According to what we gathered, the fetish priest who also doubles as a businessman was stopped by some personnel from the Ghana Police Service on the Kronom Offinso highway in Kumasi.

It continued that he was riding his newly acquired tricycle popularly known as Pragyia when he was stopped by the MTTD personnel.

Also Read: Lady breaks up with Husband after 3 months of marriage and dating for 7 years

After their encounter with him, they made him pay a bribe of Ghc200 even though he had tried to explain himself to them so they could allow him to go in peace.

The fetish then went to a nearby store where he returned with a Schnapp and moved to the middle of the road to curse the officers.

For fear of losing their lives, they pleaded with him and later gave him back the money they had earlier taken from him.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Tima Kumkum dragged for marrying on her ex-husband’s birthday