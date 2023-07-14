type here...
Fetish priest curses policemen with schnapps and eggs for taking his Ghc200
Lifestyle

Fetish priest curses policemen with schnapps and eggs for taking his Ghc200

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photos of Fetish-man-and-MTTD-officers on a highway
Fetish-man-and-MTTD
An angry fetish priest has cursed some policeman with schnapps and eggs after they extorted an amount of Ghc200 from him.

According to what we gathered, the fetish priest who also doubles as a businessman was stopped by some personnel from the Ghana Police Service on the Kronom Offinso highway in Kumasi.

It continued that he was riding his newly acquired tricycle popularly known as Pragyia when he was stopped by the MTTD personnel.

After their encounter with him, they made him pay a bribe of Ghc200 even though he had tried to explain himself to them so they could allow him to go in peace.

The fetish then went to a nearby store where he returned with a Schnapp and moved to the middle of the road to curse the officers.

For fear of losing their lives, they pleaded with him and later gave him back the money they had earlier taken from him.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

