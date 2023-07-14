Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A lady has disclosed on social media that she left her marriage of 3 months after they both dated for seven years.

According to the lady, she decided to end it all because she wanted her peace of mind and her husband wasn’t giving her that.

In a video available, she mentioned that the decision to break up with her husband hurt her so much looking at it that they dated for seven(7) good years before finally deciding to settle down as husband and wife.

She captioned the video: “Love can be war at times. And I keep asking myself where did I, wrong in love.”

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below:

@Nthabiseng: “I am going through a lot. I am in 5 months of marriage, but already I feel like going out.”

@user9032291651472: “Make una come explain wetin dey for marriage. Abeg 7 years of relationship only to divorce 3 months after the marriage?”

@aderonkeCAN_makeoverz: “How were you able to manage? Because I am in this situationship. I’ afraid to leave because am not financially able to be on my own yet.”

