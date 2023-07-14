Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Television personality Tima Kumkum has been accused by some netizens of still having feelings for her ex-husband and her actions clearly show.

The media personality held her engagement yesterday and the event has been the talk of the town.

Though she has now found a different man, some netizens are of the view that she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend whom she confirmed in an interview that she married to spite her then ex-boyfriend.

Also Read: Tima Kumkum ties the knot for 2nd time in beautiful ceremony after divorcing ex-husband [Video]

According to a source, the engagement happened on the day which was supposed to be the birthday of her ex-husband.

The netizen who seems to know the media practitioner and her ex-husband very well wondered what could have influenced her decision to choose such a date.

He posted: “But why would you choose your ex-husband’s birthday as your engagement day?”

See screenshot below:

Tima-kumkum

Read More: Tima Kumkum finds love again as she flaunts her new boyfriend on social media