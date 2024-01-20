type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFight in the Blackstars camp as Daniel Amartey allegedly exits the senior...
News

Fight in the Blackstars camp as Daniel Amartey allegedly exits the senior national team; Ghanaians react

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Fight in the Blackstars camp as Daniel Amartey allegedly exits the senior national team; Ghanaians react
- Advertisement -

The Besiktas centre-back has not played for the Black Stars at the tournament, sitting on the bench for the games against Cape Verde and Egypt.

It is unclear why the 29-year-old will remove photos and videos of himself with the national team from social media.

However, information reaching us reveals the defender has been left frustrated by his lack of game time.

The former Leicester City defender featured in most of the games during the qualifiers but seems to have lost his starting position to Mohammed Salisu, who just returned to the squad after a lengthy lay-off.

Amartey has been a regular member of the team since making his Ghana debut in 2015 and has 52 appearances for the national team.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The Black Stars need a win on Monday to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the purported reports of Daniel Amartey’s exit from the Blackstars…

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, January 20, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more