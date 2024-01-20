Insider Report: Why Daniel Amartey has allegedly exited the Blackstars revealed – Dede Ayew’s name pops up

- Advertisement -

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has caused a stir on the local digital space after eagle-eyed Ghanaians noticed that he had deleted all Black Stars-related content from his official Instagram page.

The unexplained move has sparked speculation and raised questions about Amartey’s future with the senior national team.

Despite the absence of an official statement from the player, social media has been buzzing with discussions and assumptions that Daniel Amartey might have exited the Black Stars for good.



Ghanaians are now eagerly awaiting the defender’s next move. Some have even made several attempts to decipher the meaning behind the abrupt removal of national team content from his Instagram account.

Adding fuel to the speculation, an insider report has surfaced, claiming that tension is brewing in the Black Stars camp due to the alleged unfair treatment of senior players, including Dede Ayew and Daniel Amartey.



The report suggests that there is an agenda against these players by coach Chris Hughton and the technical team, which is aimed to permanently remove them from the Black Stars squad.

While these reports have yet to be officially confirmed, they have ignited a wave of concern and curiosity among football enthusiasts.



The alleged mistreatment of senior players, if true, will be revealed very soon.



It’s important to note that these reports are speculative and unverified, and there has been no official confirmation of any disputes or conflicts within the Black Stars camp.



As Ghanaians await further developments and potential statements from the involved parties, the need to approach these rumours with caution is emphasized.

