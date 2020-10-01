type here...
Final funeral rites held for the 7 young footballers who died in the Offinso accident

By Lizbeth Brown
Funeral of footballers who died in the Offinso accident
The final funeral rites of the seven young footballers who died in a gory accident on the Kumasi-Offinso road was held today, 1st October, 2020.

The young footballers who were members of the African Vision football club were laid to rest at Offinso in the Ashanti region.

The family and loved one of the deceased footballers could not hold their tears as it was really a sad moment for them.

The footballers met their untimely death on the Kumasi-Offinso road when they were returning from a colt registration exercise at Afrancho.

According to sources, there were 36 people on board but 7 died on the spot while others suffered serious injuries.

See photos below;

Also present at the burial service were some officials from the Ghana Football Association.

May their souls Rest in Perfect Peace.

Source:Ghpage

